CAN 2023: André Onana finally arrived in Yamoussoukro

Cameroon-Cape Verde: the official lines – Benin Web TV

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Cameroon hosts Cape Verde this Saturday afternoon for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The official lineups to discover. The match is scheduled at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, from 2 p.m. (GMT+1).

Here are the official lineups of the two teams:

Cameroon: André Onana – Jackson Tchatchoua, Michaël Ngadeu, Christopher Wooh, Nouhou Tolo – Zambo Anguissa, Carlos Baleba, Martin Hongla – Bryan Mbeumo, Moumi Ngamaleu, Aboubakar Vincent

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Roberto Lopes, Logan Costa, João Paulo Fernandes, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina, Ryan Mendes, Bebê, Steven Moreira.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.