Cameroon-Cape Verde: the official lines – Benin Web TV

Cameroon hosts Cape Verde this Saturday afternoon for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The official lineups to discover. The match is scheduled at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé, from 2 p.m. (GMT+1).

Here are the official lineups of the two teams:

Cameroon: André Onana – Jackson Tchatchoua, Michaël Ngadeu, Christopher Wooh, Nouhou Tolo – Zambo Anguissa, Carlos Baleba, Martin Hongla – Bryan Mbeumo, Moumi Ngamaleu, Aboubakar Vincent

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Roberto Lopes, Logan Costa, João Paulo Fernandes, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina, Ryan Mendes, Bebê, Steven Moreira.