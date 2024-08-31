World Bank: Regional Director Inaugurates Mandate in Morocco

The new regional director of the World Bank stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Maghreb countries in order to promote inclusive and sustainable growth across the region.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita met with Ahmadou Moustapha Ndiaye, the recently appointed World Bank Regional Director for the Maghreb and Malta. During the meeting, Mr. Ndiaye presented his credentials, formalizing the start of his term.

As Regional Director, Mr. Ndiaye will be responsible for overseeing and strengthening cooperation projects between the World Bank and countries in the region, with a particular focus on economic reforms, social inclusion and support for public policies.

Nasser Bourita highlighted the historic partnership between Morocco and the World Bank, noting that joint projects have largely contributed to sustainable development, improving infrastructure, and solving economic challenges. In addition, he expressed Morocco’s wish to continue this collaboration and explore new opportunities to maximize the impact of the programs on the socio-economic development of the Kingdom.

For his part, Mr. Ndiaye reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Morocco’s development efforts, particularly in areas such as education, innovation, digital transformation, and the fight against inequalities. He also stressed the importance of increased cooperation between Maghreb countries to foster inclusive and sustainable growth at the regional level.

Furthermore, this meeting illustrates the strategic importance of the relationship between Morocco and the World Bank and opens the way to a new phase of collaboration focused on resolving the contemporary challenges facing the Maghreb.