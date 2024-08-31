CAN 2025 (Q): Cameroon’s list, with Onana and Vincent Aboubakar

In a publication on social networks this Friday, the Cameroon Football Federation revealed the list of players selected for the first two days of the CAN 2025, against Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Cameroon has two important meetings next September. The Indomitable Lions will face Namibia on September 7 in Garoua, before traveling to Kampala to challenge Zimbabwe on September 10, 2024. Two matches counting for the first and second days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

For this double confrontation, FECAFOOT has revealed the list of selected players. The headliners are present, like Vincent Aboubakar, André Onana and Collins Fai.

Cameroon’s list: