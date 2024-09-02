DRC: “Escape attempt” reported at Makala central prison

In the DRC, an “escape attempt” took place during the night from Sunday to Monday at the central prison of Makala, in Kinshasa, as confirmed by Patrick Muyaya, spokesman for the Congolese government.

Local media reports that there have been deaths and gunshots have been heard for several hours inside the prison. According to Patrick Muyaya, also the Minister of Media and Communication, this escape attempt is ongoing and security services are being deployed to restore order and ensure security.

The minister also promised to provide further details during the day and called on the people of Kinshasa to remain calm. “I ask the people of Kinshasa not to panic. More information will be communicated during the day.”the minister said on the X platform.

Last July, the Minister of State for Justice, Constant Mutamba, decided to conditionally release 1,284 inmates from Makala central prison in order to reduce overcrowding in this prison, built in 1957.