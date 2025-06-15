Central African Republic: Faustin-Archange Touadéra welcomes the support of Russian mercenaries during his visit to Moscow

According to the Pan -African site Young AfricaCentral African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra went to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin, who praised their “Collaboration in the field of security”.

During this official visit, Thursday, January 16, Faustin-Archange Touadéra exchanged with his “Very dear friend” Vladimir Putin about Russian mercenaries, described as “Instructors” soldiers deployed in the Central African Republic in recent years. He expressed his gratitude to these “Braves warriors” for their contribution.

“Today, the army formed by Russian instructors is a powerful force that tracks and neutralizes terrorists and other criminals in the Central African Republic”he said, while stressing the will of his country to continue collaboration with these Russian specialists, qualified as “True war professionals”. For his part, Vladimir Putin also highlighted this cooperation in security.

In addition, President Touadéra insisted on the crucial role of Moscow in the stabilization of the country, declaring that Russian support had made it possible to avoid a new civil war between 2020 and 2021. By promising to strengthen bilateral relations in various sectors, he underlined the still unexploited strategic and mining wealth of the Central African Republic.

As a reminder, in 2020, faced with the threat of destabilization by rebel armed groups, Russia had sent mercenaries of the Wagner group to support the Faustin-Archange Touadéra regime. These forces played a decisive role by pushing the rebels out of the main cities, but they are regularly the subject of accusations of abuses and massacres against civilians, by the UN and various international NGOs.