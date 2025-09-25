Algeria: 06 terrorists eliminated during an operation in the northeast

. .

The Algerian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the army had shot down six terrorists on Tuesday during an operation carried out in the Tlidjene region, in the northeast of the country. Six machine guns and a large amount of ammunition have also been seized.

Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defense and chief of staff of the National People’s Army, went there to inspect the involved units and reaffirmed the determination of Algeria to “Continue the fight against the residues of terrorist groups”.

Despite a generally stable security situation in large cities, certain pockets of terrorism persist in the East, the North and the South of the country.