Women’s CAN 2026 (Q): Benin inherits Sierra Leone, the complete draw

CAF carried out the draw this Thursday for the qualifiers for the Morocco 2025 women’s CAN. Benin will face Sierra Leone in the first round.

The 38 nations competing for the final phase of the Morocco 2025 women’s CAN are now determined on their fate. CAF carried out the draw for the qualifying phases this Thursday. Also in the race, Benin inherited Sierra Leone in the first round. For its part, South Sudan fell on Algeria while the DRC will face Botswana.

The other posters of the first round pit Senegal against Chad, Tunisia against Kenya and Mali against Gabon. The matches will take place in a double header during the FIFA international break in February 2025 (February 17 to 26).

The teams that emerge victorious will join the nations exempted from the first round to compose the matches of the second elimination round. These are the defending champion, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Ghana. The matches will be held from October 20 to 28, 2025.

The teams qualified at the end of the second round (scheduled for February 17 to 26, 2026) will join Morocco, the automatically qualified host country, to complete the list of 12 teams participating in the final phase.

The draw for the 2026 women’s CAN qualifiers

First round

Second round