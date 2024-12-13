Central African Republic: 04 ex-rebel leaders convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity

The Special Criminal Court (CPS) of the Central African Republic delivered a verdict on Friday in Bangui condemning four former leaders of the armed group Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated in the north-east of the country.

The accused, Azor Kalité, Charfadine Moussa, Antar Hamat and Wodjonodrogba Oumar Oscar, were among the leaders of this armed group once very active in the region. According to the president of the CPS trial section, Aimé Pascal Delimo, Azor Kalité was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Antar Hamat, Charfadine Moussa and Wodjonodrogba Oumar Oscar each received 15 years of imprisonment.

The verdict specifies that the parties have three days to file an appeal, failing which the case will be reviewed by the SCC Appeals Chamber, which will issue a final decision.

This case, called “Ndélé 1”, concerns the bloody attack that occurred on April 29, 2020 in Ndélé, capital of the Bamingui-Bangoran prefecture. That day, 29 people were killed and around sixty injured.