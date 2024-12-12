Madagascar: more than 13 kilos of gold seized at Antananarivo international airport

Malagasy customs authorities announced on Wednesday that they had seized 13,865 kilos of gold in the form of three bars at Antananarivo international airport.

These ingots were found on a Malagasy passenger who was preparing to board a flight to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. According to the General Directorate of Customs (DGD), the suspicious behavior of the individual aroused suspicion.

Once in the departure lounge, he rushed to the toilets, closely followed by another person, which alerted security officers. Upon their release, a thorough search revealed the carefully hidden ingots.

The two individuals were arrested, and an investigation is underway to determine the existence of possible accomplices involved in this trafficking.