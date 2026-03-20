With 83 points, Bam Adebayo offers the 2nd best performance in NBA history

Breathtaking, sensational, exceptional… There are not enough superlatives to describe Bam Adebayo’s match last night with Miami. The pivot scored 83 points in this game and became the 2nd most prolific player in NBA history in a game, surpassing Kobe Bryant’s 81 points and settling just behind Wilt Chamberlain.

Just a few days ago, we celebrated the 100 points scored by Wilt Chamberlain in an NBA gameunrivaled performance in history. On the night of March 10 to 11, 2026, another player made history live in front of the whole world. It’s neither Stephen Curry, nor Kevin Durant, nor LeBron James, scorers accustomed to high-flying performances. This time, it was Bam Adebayo who shocked the world of the orange ball and sport in general.

During Miami’s 150-129 victory against the Washington Wizards, the pivot from Nigeria wrote his name in capital letters in NBA history, putting up 83 points with 20/43 shooting, 7/22 at 3 points, 36/43 on free throws, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He thus surpasses Kobe Bryant who, with 81 points scored on January 22, 2006 with the Lakers, until then had the 2nd best performance in history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points.

To have an overall view of Bam Adebayo’s performance, you should know that he already had 31 points in the first quarter, then 43 at the break. With his 83 points, he also erases LeBron James who held the record for points in a game with Miami (61). Beating Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in one night, this is a very historic evening for Adebayo.

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO