2026 World Cup: Iran will not participate in the competition

Iran has decided not to participate in the next FIFA World Cup, according to information from Foot Mercato. The Minister of Sports, Ahmad Doyanmali, confirmed this decision by denouncing the current political and security context.

Placed in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, the Iranian selection believes that it cannot play in a tournament in which several matches must take place in the United States, a country accused by Tehran of being involved in attacks that caused thousands of deaths in Iran. “We suffered two wars in a few months and thousands of our citizens were killed. Under these conditions, participating in this World Cup is impossible,” said Ahmad Doyanmali.

In the event of a confirmed boycott, FIFA will have to “decide on possible sanctions and find a country to replace Iran in the group”.

Yaya SOW