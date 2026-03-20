AIPS Sports Media Prize 2025: Yaya Sow from Soleil Digital nominated in two categories

Every year, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) recognizes the best journalists in the world. For the 2025 edition, Le Soleil Digital is pleased to announce that its journalist Yaya Sow is one of the nominees in two categories: the Grand Prix for writing opinion texts as well as that of Young Reporters (under 30 years old).

The Sun honored. Yaya Sow, journalist for the digital editorial team, is in the running for the 2025 AIPS Sports Media Awards. He was selected for the Grand Prix for opinion writing and Young Reporter categories. He can compete thanks to his work on fake sports agents. A satisfaction for those who are students at the Center for the Study of Information Sciences and Technologies (CESTI). “I worked on the subject of fake sports agents**,** which is a theme that has always caught my attention. The story of Cheikh Touré touched me enormously. So I let my heart speak to write this text. I am also in the process of preparing a very large file on this subject in order to go even further, by denouncing these “fake sports agents”, in the hope of avoiding as much as possible that there will be other Cheikh Touré in the future,” he confides.

This first in his young career as a journalist is an immense joy for Yaya Sow, passionate about football and sport in general. “It’s a huge pleasure. I am young and my name is on the list of nominees in two categories of the biggest competition between sports journalists in the world. There were nearly 2,000 applications from all over the world. In the Young Reporter category there are about 30 nominees and in the large category about 60. Sometimes I think about it and wonder what I’m doing on these lists. But Alhamdulillah, I thank the Almighty. It is a great pride for me to be part of the representatives of my country, Senegal, at the AIPS Awards. I hope, with all humility, to go far in this competition. But whatever happens, I’m already very happy.”

The names of the winners will be known in the coming weeks. The Sun congratulates Yaya Sow and wishes her good luck for the future.