Welcoming Palestinian refugees: the DRC denies any negotiations with Israel

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has denied any negotiations underway with the Israeli authorities for the possible reception of Palestinian refugees on its territory.

“Media reports, without any other form of detail, of discussions between the Congo and the Israeli government for the reception of migrants from Gaza. The Government denies any contact with the authorities of this country on such a subject”declared Congolese government spokesperson Thierry Moungalia on X (ex – Twitter).

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) also denied such a hypothesis on Thursday, affirming through its spokesperson that it “There has never been any form of negotiation, discussion or initiative between our Government and the Israeli Government on the alleged reception of Palestinian migrants on Congolese soil. »reports anadolu.

On Wednesday, several Israeli news sites announced talks that would be secretly underway between the authorities of their country and the authorities of several African countries, including the DRC, for a possible reception of migrants from Gaza.