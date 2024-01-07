Athletics: 11 years after the murder of his partner, Oscar Pistorius leaves prison this Friday

Former South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is released from prison this Friday on parole. He served nearly eleven years for the murder of his partner, Reeva Steenkamp, ​​in 2013.

Known as the “Blade Runner” because of his carbon prosthetics, Pistorius was initially sentenced to five years for manslaughter in 2014. However, this sentence was increased to 13 years and 5 months for murder in 2017, after appeals and further investigations. Despite his parole, restrictions are strict for Pistorius.

He is prohibited from speaking in the media, from consuming alcohol and must undergo therapy on anger management and violence against women. In addition, he is required to carry out community service and adhere to a strict schedule in a suburb of Pretoria. Although the Steenkamp family has not formally contested his release, the victim’s mother, June Steenkamp, ​​remains skeptical of Oscar’s version of events and doubts whether he will be rehabilitated while in custody.

The legal saga of Oscar Pistorius has captivated the world’s attention for years. His return to parole obviously sparks debate around the world, particularly in South Africa. The former athlete must now justify his rehabilitation.