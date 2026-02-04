Wearing the veil: When faith reveals other motivations

Long perceived as an exclusively religious marker, the veil today occupies an increasingly visible place in Senegalese public space. World Hijab Day, celebrated every February 1, is an opportunity to revisit the meaning of this piece of fabric, which is now at the crossroads of faith, fashion and contemporary social dynamics.

In front of the “Touba Général Colle” boutique, specializing in the sale of veils and accessories, located at the Rufisque market, Amy Ndoye, veiled with a nose piercing, pulls several colors of bonnets from a large crate and carefully superimposes them on the edge of the cardboard. “I am organizing a tontine to encourage other girls to wear the veil. I make videos to show them models, they like it and buy into it. The tontine is 200 FCfa per day. Each week, one participant is entitled to 20 hats. It really works,” rejoices the 25-year-old student. She started wearing the veil since the first year of elementary school (Ce1), out of religious conviction. Curiously, she adds, everyone wears the veil at home. Her little sister, aged 16, even puts it on when she sleeps, says Amy Ndoye with a smile. Mbène Sène, 21, from Fissel, has been veiled since primary school, out of religious conviction. “At first, my mother didn’t take me seriously. I wore her scarves and, on religious holidays like Tabaski and Korité, I begged her to buy me a veil to match my outfit. This is how the adventure began for me and I intend to continue it to the grave, please God,” confides the young trader.

Leaving a private establishment with his classmates, Coumba Ndiaye, a 3rd grade student, drags his pace on the path which leads to the bus stop, located not far from the Rufisque town hall. For her, the veil is an accessory that reflects her vanity. “When I do pretty braids, I like to show them off and, here, I don’t wear the veil. But when my hair is poorly done or I don’t have time to do it in the morning when I come to school, I prefer to wear the veil. But be careful, I don’t throw it on my head like people of a certain age do, I put some style into it,” says the 16-year-old, a bit mischievous.

One choice, a thousand reasons!

Standing in front of a bank, Marème Sow came to accompany her mother. With a shrug, she admits that she has no particular reason for her choice to wear the hijab. “I took example from my mother and my older sisters. It was really a logical progression,” she says with detachment. In her thirties, Fatou Badji closely follows the rickshaw puller who transports his goods to the taxi garage. “It was after my divorce that I made the decision to wear the veil. It was a way for me to curb the ardor of suitors who were not serious. I told myself that with the scarf, they would hesitate to approach me if they did not have serious intentions,” she confides.

According to him, it’s a successful bet. “I think I managed to push them away and today, I remarried an Ibadou,” rejoices the young woman. Wearing the veil is generally considered by the majority of Muslim scholars to be a religious obligation for pubescent Muslim women. In the Quran, surah “An-Nūr” (The Light), verse 31, says: “And tell the believing women to lower their gaze, to keep their chastity and to show of their finery only what appears, and that they draw down their veil (khimâr) on their chests…”. The word “khimâr” designates a veil already worn by Arab women of the time. Surah “Al-Aḥzāb”, verse 59, says: “O Prophet! Tell your wives, your daughters and the wives of the believers to draw back their large veils (jalābīb).

This is the best way for them to be recognized and not be offended.” According to references in the Sunnah (hadiths) reported by Abu Dāwoud, the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is said to have said, speaking of Asma Bint Abî Bakr: “O Asma, when a woman reaches the age of menstruation, it is appropriate to see of her only this and that”, showing the face and the hands.

By Hadja Diaw GAYE