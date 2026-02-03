130 billion FCfa to support the agricultural sector January 30, 2026

During a press conference held yesterday in Dakar, the government spokesperson detailed a massive financing plan intended to support strategic sectors. This envelope, entirely deployed in the form of subsidies, aims to consolidate Senegal’s productive autonomy in the face of food challenges.

The government held its monthly press conference yesterday in Dakar. Moderated by Marie Rose Khady Fatou Faye, this meeting served as a framework for the announcement of a substantial financial commitment. One figure illustrates the scale of the mobilization: 130 billion FCfa. This sum, entirely deployed in the form of subsidies, constitutes the basis of an action plan intended to support national agricultural production for the current campaign.

According to the government spokesperson, this global and concerted approach demonstrates the desire of the public authorities to “preserve producers’ income and guarantee regular supplies to national markets”. This envelope is distributed among several key positions, reflecting a logic of systemic intervention.

Nearly 44.9 billion FCFA are allocated to seeds, covering the peanut, cereal, potato and other food crops sectors. Mineral fertilizers absorb 64.96 billion FCfa, highlighting the importance given to soil fertility and yield.

Mechanization, agricultural equipment and services benefit from 13 billion FCFA while phytosanitary protections receive 2.52 billion FCFA. Specific crops such as cotton and bananas are allocated 5.5 billion FCfa, and positions such as advisory support, agricultural volunteers and agricultural insurance complete this budget with 2.1 billion and 1.3 billion FCfa respectively.

This distribution, presented as the result of an in-depth preliminary study, aims to cover all value chains, from seeds to marketing. It is part of a broader financial mobilization, mentioned during the conference, which would reach more than 400 billion CFA francs, including other financial instruments.

However, the 130 billion in subsidies constitute the direct and immediate lever to “ensure the continuity of production”, insisted Marie Rose Faye. This massive financial strategy accompanies and makes possible the sectoral measures announced by the ministers in charge of Agriculture and Trade, outlining the contours of a public policy resolutely focused on reducing dependence on imports.

Pathé NIANG