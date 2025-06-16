Madagascar: opening of applications for legislative elections

Applications for the Malagasy legislative elections of May 29 are now open, but no candidate has yet submitted his file.

The electoral process in Madagascar is entering a new phase with the opening of applications for the legislative elections, scheduled for May 29. Ambitious citizens and politicians have until April 8 to submit their files to the verification and registration bodies (Ovec). However, during the first day, no candidate has yet taken the plunge.

To be eligible, candidates must fulfill several criteria, including the registration on the electoral list, the mandate of the political party presenting them, and the payment of a deposit of 20 million ariary (around 4,500 dollars). Meanwhile, political parties, especially that in power, are working to form coalitions. A “coalition for the presidential majority” has been announced, bringing together several parties and associations in order to guarantee a stable majority in the National Assembly.

These legislative elections will determine the composition of the National Assembly and will influence the political stability of the country. However, just two months from the ballot, internal tensions within the ruling party are palpable, while the opposition is divided into two collectives, each with its own ambitions and strategies.

Former President Marc Ravalomanana, opposition leader, stressed the importance of these elections for the fate of the Malagasy population. With 163 seats to be filled in the National Assembly, voters are preparing to make their voices heard, almost six months after the presidential election of November 2023.