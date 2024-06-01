“We must return to victory”, Michael Poté before Benin-Rwanda

Michael Poté spoke about Benin's next outings, against Rwanda and Nigeria in June, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. And the striker hopes that the Cheetahs will take the 6 points of victory.

Several meetings will be held next week across African fields, counting for the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Also in the race for the final phase, Benin will cross crampons with Rwanda and Nigeria, the June 6 and 10.

Two decisive meetings for the Cheetahs already in difficulty in this campaign. The foals of coach Gernot Rohr are last in Group C with a small point, beaten by South Africa (1-2) and hung by Lesotho (0-0) during the first two days.

In Abidjan to support the national team, Michael Poté also reacted to this double confrontation of the Beninese wild animals. And the striker hopes that his younger brothers will snatch the 6 points of victory.

“ There are going to be two big matches, we have to get back to winning ways. We are left with two great performances, but we must not believe that this is a given, this is something completely different. It's good, I see the morale is there, I watch the training, it's fine. I hope there will be two good positive outcomes. We expect a lot of Beninese people here, there is a good community here, they will be present at the stadium to support the Guépards“, he declared in comments relayed by Megasports.