CDM 2026 (Q): the final list of Kenya against Ivory Coast
Kenya's national coach, Engin Firat, has revealed his final list of players selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Kenya will face Burundi and Ivory Coast in the 3rd and 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next June. And for the occasion, coach Engin Firat unveiled the final list of Harambee Stars selected on Friday.
The Turkish technician kept a group of 25 players, with binational defender Tobias Knost. Captain Michael Olunga is also in the group, as well as Benson Omalla and John Avire.
Unconvincing during the preparation camp, Bruce Kamau was left out of the group, just like Ayub Timbe, Elvis Rupiah, Bonphass Muyansa, who did not gain the confidence of coach Engin Firat.
The list of Kenya's 25 players:
Goalkeepers
Ian Otieno
Byrne Omondi
Patrick Matasi
Defenders
Joseph Okumu
Johnstone Omurwa
Collins Sichenje
Zak Vyner
Alphonce Omija
Erik Omua Otieno
Abud Omar
Daniel Anyembe
Tobias Knost
Midfielders
John Ochieng
Anthony Akumu
Richard Odada
Chrispine Erambo
Timothy Ouma
Duke Abuya
Kenneth Muguna
Austin Odhiambo
Ronney Onyango
Erik Johanna
Attackers
John Avire
Benson Omalla
Michael Olunga