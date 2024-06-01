CDM 2026 (Q): the final list of Kenya against Ivory Coast

Kenya's national coach, Engin Firat, has revealed his final list of players selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya will face Burundi and Ivory Coast in the 3rd and 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next June. And for the occasion, coach Engin Firat unveiled the final list of Harambee Stars selected on Friday.

The Turkish technician kept a group of 25 players, with binational defender Tobias Knost. Captain Michael Olunga is also in the group, as well as Benson Omalla and John Avire.

Unconvincing during the preparation camp, Bruce Kamau was left out of the group, just like Ayub Timbe, Elvis Rupiah, Bonphass Muyansa, who did not gain the confidence of coach Engin Firat.

The list of Kenya's 25 players:

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno

Byrne Omondi

Patrick Matasi

Defenders

Joseph Okumu

Johnstone Omurwa

Collins Sichenje

Zak Vyner

Alphonce Omija

Erik Omua Otieno

Abud Omar

Daniel Anyembe

Tobias Knost

Midfielders

John Ochieng

Anthony Akumu

Richard Odada

Chrispine Erambo

Timothy Ouma

Duke Abuya

Kenneth Muguna

Austin Odhiambo

Ronney Onyango

Erik Johanna

Attackers

John Avire

Benson Omalla

Michael Olunga