“I work for the ministry, not for the federation”, Marc Brys responds to Eto'o

At the microphone of the Cameroonian media La Derniere Heure, Marc Brys spoke about his heated exchange with Samuel Eto'o at the headquarters of the Cameroonian Football Federation on Tuesday. And the Belgian technician made it known that he is only under the orders of the Minister of Sports.

Appointed by the Cameroonian Minister of Sports, which triggered the ire of Fécafoot which believes it was not consulted, Marc Brys was at the headquarters of the Cameroonian Football Federation on Tuesday. Invited by the national body and its president Samuel Eto'o to find a way out of the crisis between the federation and the ministry of sports, each of which, on its own, appointed technical supervision and sent summons to the players for the June gathering dedicated to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the meeting will ultimately no longer take place.

In fact, the discussions quickly degenerated into an altercation. After abruptly ” fired ” Cyrille Tollo, the technical advisor to the Minister of Sports, Samuel Eto'o attacked Marc Brys. The Belgian technician, far from being intimidated, responded strongly. This confrontation, marked by intense verbal exchanges, has been making the rounds on the web for several hours. The former FC Barcelona star seemed to want to impose his authority, which visibly triggered the reaction of the Belgian coach.

Questioned by the press after this big altercation, Marc Brys wanted to reframe the Cameroonian football boss. “There, he clearly went too far. I work for the Ministry of Sports, not for the federation,” explained the Belgian technician to the newspaper The last hour.

Marc Brys reacts after his altercation with Samuel Eto'o: "There, he clearly went too far. I work for the Ministry of Sports, not for the federation."

The latest news is that Fécafoot has suspended coach Marc Brys and has carried out a small reorganization of the technical staff of the Indomitable Lions. Thus, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile is appointed interim coach and David Pagou, his deputy. Narcisse Tinkeu is appointed interim physical trainer.