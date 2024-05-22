“We must leave the feeling of being a victim”, Paul Kagame to Africans

As part of the 2024 edition of the Africa CEO Forum, President Paul Kagame and his counterparts demonstrated their desire to put the African Union back at the center of economic diplomacy. “Today, what is happening on our continent is stagnation or reversal of progress” declared Paul Kagame.

On May 16 and 17, 2024, more than 2,000 African private sector leaders and international investors met in Kigali for the 2024 edition of the AFRICA CEO FORUM. During the Presidents' Panel, President Paul Kagame and his counterparts from Kenya, William Ruto, and Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi debated leadership and governance as a way to finally create political continuity on the continent.

“There are many problems in the world, each continent, each country has its own problems to solve, but we are talking about Africa today. But when it comes to Africa in particular, we can learn from the history that deprived Africa of so much, that exploited our continent's resources and whose profits went outside to place to benefit the inhabitants of our continent” declared Paul Kagame.

“ We must leave behind us, far behind us, the feeling of being a victim. We can't let ourselves be trapped by this feeling of being victims of the past all the time.” insisted the Rwandan president who, at the opening of the Africa CEO Forum declared “ Anything that can be done anywhere in the world can also be done in Africa. The question is: why not just do it? We must challenge the status quo in all areas, whether in business, politics or civil society“.