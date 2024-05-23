DRC: army announces having killed leader of attempted coup

The Congolese army announced that it had killed Christian Malanga, the alleged instigator of the foiled coup attempt on Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Around fifty people, including three American citizens, were arrested.

In the early hours of Sunday May 19, 2024, shots rang out in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa. Armed men stormed the presidency, located in the heart of the city. A live video broadcast on a Facebook account attributed to Christian Malanga showed the latter inside the presidential palace, surrounded by armed men. In this video, Malanga made explicit threats against President Félix Tshisekedi, vowing to overthrow his government.

However, quickly deployed, the Congolese army repelled the attack and announced on Monday that it had killed the head of the coup attempt operation, Christian Malanga.

Congolese authorities have also confirmed that around fifty people involved in this attempted coup have been captured. Among them are three American citizens, whose identities have not been released.

Christian Malanga, aged 41, was a former soldier by training, known for his radical political positions. This nostalgic for Zaire, who had emigrated to the United States, tried his luck in the 2011 legislative elections in the DRC under the colors of the opposition. Malanga had already been arrested in the past for his harsh criticism of former President Joseph Kabila.