Cameroon: Marc Brys suspended? Samuel Eto'o threatens

The Cameroonian Football Federation reacted to the provisional suspension of the technical staff of the Indomitable Lions appointed by Samuel Eto'o, announced by the CNOSC. And Fécafoot believes that this decision should also apply to coach Marc Brys.

Highly awaited, the Cameroonian Football Federation reacted to the decision of the Chamber of Conciliation and Arbitration of the National Olympic and Sports Committee on the crisis shaking Cameroonian football. The CNOSC has in fact announced the provisional suspension of the technical staff of the Indomitable Lions appointed by the national body.

In a press release this Tuesday, Fécafoot said it had taken note of this decision but informed that it would not only apply to those it had appointed but to all the technical staff, including coach Marc Brys. The former captain of the Indomitable Lions does not intend for the Belgian technician to work with the technical staff previously appointed by the Ministry of Sports.

“ The immediate consequence of these decisions taken in violation of all legal and regulatory provisions is the suspension with immediate effect of the staff of the Indomitable Lions, headed by Mr. Marc Brys, Coach-Selector.“, deplores Fecafoot, which threatens to turn to FIFA.

“FECAFOOT reserves the right to transmit to FIFA these decisions which constitute an obstacle to the process of preparing the next sporting events. The FECAFOOT Emergency Committee will meet without delay to take appropriate action on these acts.“, concludes the press release.

The standoff therefore seems to be relaunching and with more force. This, a few weeks before the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. While the Cameroonians will face Cape Verde (June 8) then Angola (June 11), the Indomitable Lions could well appear without technical staff. To be continued…..