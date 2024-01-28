“We made it difficult, because we like emotions”, Wooh after Cameroon qualified

Author of the last goal of the Indomitable Lions against Gambia (3-2) Tuesday evening in the group stage, Christopher Wooh relished Cameroon’s qualification in the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

At the end of a crazy meeting, full of twists and turns, Cameroon finally defeated Gambia (3-2). A valuable victory which qualifies the Indomitable Lions for the round of 16 of CAN 2023. And yet, the men of coach Rigobert Song could have missed this qualification. Dominant, the Cameroonians had all the difficulty in the world to realize their numerous opportunities.

Quite the opposite of the Scorpions, precise within the opposing 16 meters. Former coach Tom Saintfiet’s men even took the lead five minutes from the end of the game, with a score of 2-1. But an own goal from a Gambian player and the achievement of Christopher Wooh in stoppage time delivered Samuel Eto’o’s protégés who will compete in the knockout stages.

To the great joy of Christopher Wooh who savored this victory in the mixed zone after the match. “ We know that we should never give up on a match. We know that until the last minute, a match is not over. This was proven today. I think we could make the match easier, but we are in love and we like to play with emotions“, he told reporters.

In the round of 16, Cameroon will face Nigeria, who finished second in Pool A, behind Equatorial Guinea. A new challenge for the Cameroonians who will have to bring out the heavy artillery to hope to overcome the Super Eagles, led by their star striker Victor Osimhen. But Christopher Wooh remains confident.

The goal is to win. We are going to launch a new competition. It’s no longer the same team. I think now it will be a knockout match. You will have to perform well and do everything to win the sixth star, he concluded. As a reminder, the round of 16 between Nigeria and Cameroon is scheduled for Saturday January 27 at the Le Félicia stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).