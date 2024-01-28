Morocco-DRC: after Walid Regragui, CAF sanctions Fecofa

CAF imposed a fine of $20,000 on the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofa) for its alleged role in the incidents that occurred at the end of the Morocco-DRC match (1-1) last Sunday, in the CAN group stage. 2023.

The Moroccan camp will not be the only one to be punished for the incidents that occurred at the end of the match against the DRC (1-1) last Sunday, on the second day of group F at CAN 2023. An altercation between Walid Regragui and Chancel Mbemba had degenerated into a general brawl.

If the Atlas Lions coach received a four-match suspension, the CAF Disciplinary Jury also announced sanctions against the Congolese Football Federation.

Fecofa is fined $20,000. Ditto for the Moroccan Federation which will have to pay 10,000 dollars into the CAF coffers, including a $5,000 reprieve. “for the use of smoke bombs by his supporters during the match”.

Decisions of the CAF Disciplinary Jury on incidents involving the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the Congolese Football Association Federationhttps://t.co/5HRWWXtqWC — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) January 24, 2024

Remarks deemed racist at the origin of the scuffles

As a reminder, after the Morocco-DRC match which resulted in a draw (1-1) at the end of a fiercely contested meeting, an altercation broke out between Walid Regragui and Chancel Mbemba. A misunderstanding between the coach of the Atlas Lions and the captain of the Leopards which turned into a general brawl. The central defender even accused the Moroccan of having made racist remarks against him.

At a press conference, Walid Regragui gave his part of the truth. He recounted what happened based on his discussion with the Leopards coach. “ I said to Sebastien Desabre: “Bring him back to me, he’s losing his temper, he’s talking nonsense. I didn’t like it because it insinuates a lot of things. So if he has images other than those we see on television, let him release them, with pleasure. And he’ll see exactly what happened.”he confided.

Before telling the facts. He exposed them from the start when he wanted to shake hands with the captain of the Leopards. “Before I went to shake his hand, he attacked me and my assistant on the sidelines before the end of the match, he spoke badly to us and Desabre knows it. And in the end, despite that, I’m going to shake his hand to also tell him: “But why are you talking to me like that?” And then he looks away, like “I’m not shaking your hand”.

I held his hand, you can see it in the images, and he started screaming in every direction. I told him: “You tell yourself!” And he said to me: You called me stupid!” It’s okay that he heard that, even though I never said it, but by speaking the way he did, he’s implying that my comments are racist, it’s dishonest. As he only talks about religion in his speech, let him be a little honest with himself”explained Walid Regragui.