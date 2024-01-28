CAN 2023 – 8th final: the program for this Sunday

Discover the matches on the program this Sunday, counting for the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

Started on Saturday with the victories of Nigeria against Cameroon, and Angola against Namibia, the round of 16 of CAN 2023 continues this Sunday with two matches on the program: Equatorial Guinea-Guinea and Egypt-DRC.

Sensation of this 34th edition of the African Cup, Equatorial Guinea came first in its group, notably with victories against Guinea-Bissau (4-2) and against Ivory Coast (4-0). A perfect run for Nzalang Nacional who will try to confirm it against the national Syli of Guinea, qualified for the second round as best third. The match is scheduled for this evening from 6 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Egypt-DRC

Second meeting of the day, Egypt and the DRC face each other this evening at the San Pédro stadium from 9 p.m. (GMT+1). Qualified by being second in their group after three draws, the two teams will have to achieve a victory to advance to the quarter-finals. For this match, the Pharaons will be without Mohamed Salah and Mohamed El-Shennawy, injured and out for the rest of the competition.

CAN 2024: where to watch the matches today?