“We have to score and we are aware of that”, Nora Hauptle before Zambia-Ghana

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has expressed her team’s desire to overturn their 1-0 deficit against Zambia in the second leg of their Olympic qualifiers.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens are preparing for a crucial return encounter in Ndola this Wednesday, February 28. Despite the first leg setback, Hauptle stressed that the statistics favored the Black Queens, highlighting the team’s positive play on the field in Accra last week.

“ We lost the match 1-0 in Accra, but we had a good match. When you look at the stats, they were all on our side and we deserved it. I think that’s how football goes sometimes.”, Hauptle told the Ghanaian press, expressing his optimism. for the upcoming match.

The Swiss coach praised the warm welcome received in Zambia, describing the country as beautiful and with friendly people. Hauptle also mentioned the team’s positive training sessions, expecting a packed stadium for the second leg at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium.

“We hope it will be a good football game for us tomorrow night. We also have plans for tomorrow, and this is our approach to stabilize the match. We have to score, and we are aware of that. We will see tomorrow on the ground. present our plans »added Hauptle.

The Black Queens will look to capitalize on the positive momentum from training sessions and the warm welcome in Zambia to secure a place in the next qualifying round for the 2024 Olympic Games.