Olympic Games 2024: Morocco, Mali, Egypt… the date of the draw known

FIFA has revealed the date of the draw for the group stages of the men’s and women’s football tournaments at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The competitions will be held from July 24 to August 10.

FIFA is already working on its competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The world body has published the date of the draw for the group stages of the men’s and women’s football tournaments which will also be played during this sporting event. The draw is set for March 20 in Saint-Denis (headquarters of Paris 2024) at 8 p.m. local (GMT+1).

Three nations will represent Africa in the men’s category. These are Morocco, Egypt and Mali. The first beat the second in the final of the CAN U23 2023 while the Aiglons finished on the last step of the podium. Guinea could also join the African trio while the Syli U23 will face the fourth in the Asia zone in the intercontinental play-off on a date to be determined.

16 teams divided into four groups of four will compete in the final phase. The top two from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. In the previous edition, only Egypt and Ivory Coast had progressed beyond the first round, with both teams eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The women’s tournament will bring together 12 teams divided into three groups of four. The first two and the two best thirds will participate in the quarterfinals. The two African representatives will be known at the end of the last qualifying round.

