2024 Olympic Qualification: Desiree Ellis warns the Super Falcons before South Africa-Nigeria

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis assured that her team is determined to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, while the Banyana Banyana will face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the play-off next April.

Executioner of Tanzania at the end of a double confrontation which it dominated from start to finish (3-0, 0-1), South Africa is however not at the end of its journey. The Banyana Banyana will have to eliminate yet another opponent to validate their ticket for the final phase of the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. An opponent not the least and which is called Nigeria. The Super Falcons punched their ticket for the last round after their short victory against Cameroon in a round trip (0-0, 1-0).

A duel that promises to be epic but the South Africa coach knows what to do to snatch victory. In front of the press, Desiree also wanted to warn the Nigerian selection. “It’s do or die.” We want to have an early camp, we will improve our chances if we prepare early and very well”she declared in comments relayed by Africafootunited. As a reminder, the first leg between the two teams is scheduled for April 1, 2024 in Nigeria.