‘We don’t want to go home early’, Hugo Broos before South Africa vs Tunisia

South Africa coach Hugo Broos wants to qualify for the round of 16 of CAN 2023, while Bafana Bafana faces Tunisia this Wednesday, on the third day of Group E.

South Africa plays its third and final group match at CAN 2023 this Wednesday. Bafana Bafana faces Tunisia tomorrow evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium. Relaunched after its precious victory against Namibia (4-0) last Sunday, the rainbow nation wants to continue against the Carthage Eagles to validate their ticket for the round of 16. A goal for coach Hugo Broos who swears by it.

“Everyone is looking forward to tomorrow, obviously it’s a big game and we don’t want to go home early», declared the Belgian technician at a press conference this Tuesday. With three points on the clock, South Africa needs a victory to finish among the top two. A draw will also be enough for Bafana Bafana who would then advance to the second round as best third.

And the coach understood that. “We will do our best to get the best result tomorrow», added Hugo Broos. See you this Wednesday at 5 p.m. GMT at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo.