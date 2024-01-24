Somalia: Al-Shabab terrorists killed by US strikes

US strikes killed at least three Al-Shabab fighters in Somalia last weekend.

The American army announced in a press release on Tuesday that it had carried out military offensives in Somalia against the terrorist group Al-Shabab last weekend. According to the American statement, three Al-Shabab fighters were killed in American strikes.

According to the US Africa Command, the strikes were carried out at the request of the Somali government in a remote area about 35 kilometers northeast of the port city of Kismayo on Sunday.

Somalia has been facing growing insecurity for several years. The main threats come from the terrorist groups al-Shabab and Daesh.

Since 2007, the al-Shabab terrorist group has fought the Somali government and the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

To deal with the attacks, the Somali government launched land and air offensives with its allies, including the United States, against terrorist groups. But the situation remains critical, despite efforts.