“We don’t deserve to finish fourth”, Chancel Mbemba after South Africa-DRC

In the mixed zone after the defeat of the DRC against South Africa (0-0, 6-5 tab) in the CAN 2023 classification match, Chancel Mbemba did not hide his frustration, disappointed with the outcome of this encounter.

Despite a clear domination, the DRC will not emerge victorious from its clash with South Africa this Saturday evening. Facing Bafana Bafana in a match counting for the small final of CAN 2023, the Congolese lost on penalties after a goalless draw at the end of regulation time.

A cruel outcome for the Leopards who failed at the foot of the podium. Enough to frustrate defender Chancel Mbemba who did not hide his disappointment in the mixed zone after the match. “Our chance has run out. We played our match from start to finish and we pushed. Afterwards, we went to penalties and it was luck. It’s like that“, declared on Canal+ the OM player who had missed his shot during this test of nerves.

“ We missed it and we assume, life is like that. It did not work. We worked on this in training and yet today, look at reality. We don’t deserve to finish fourth, but that’s football. The next CAN in 2025, we will try to qualify and we will see. The work allowed us to build a group. Without work, we wouldn’t have gotten here, we started well and we prepared well. But it’s a shame this 4th place”he added.

A poorly executed shot on goal

It must be said that Chancel Mbemba had the match point in this session but he missed his shot and therefore allowed South Africa to reverse the situation. A poorly executed shot according to Internet users. Some believe that the Congolese shot exactly in the area where it is a blessing for the goalkeepers (halfway up and halfway between the post and the goalkeeper). Easiest place for a guard to stop him.