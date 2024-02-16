Europa League: Galatasaray takes on Sparta Prague, OM hanging on

OM conceded a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2) this Thursday evening in Hamburg, in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League. Receiving Sparta Prague, Galatasaray won with a score of 3-2.

The round of 16 first leg of the Europa League was in the spotlight this Thursday, with several matches played across Europe. In Hamburg, Germany, Shakhtar Donetsk hosted Olympique Marseille. A decisive meeting between two teams in search of victory to move closer to the round of 16.

But at the end of the 90 minutes, the two teams separated with a score of 2-2. Led twice to the mark, notably with a sublime achievement from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Phocéens were caught by Mykola Oleksandrovytch Matviyenko and Eguinaldo, authors of the two Ukrainian goals. Everything will therefore be decided during the return leg at the Vélodrome, in a week.

In the other matches of this evening, AS Roma was held in check at Feyenoord (1-1) while Galatasaray snatched victory in the last moments against Sparta Prague (3-2). Sporting Portugal took an option on qualification following its success in Switzerland against Young Boys (1-3).

The first results of the evening:

Feyenoord 1-1 AS Roma

Galatasaray 3-2 Sparta Prague

Shakhtar 2-2 Marseille

Young Boys 1-3 Sporting