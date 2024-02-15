CAF: with Mbemba, Kessié, Nsue and without Adingra, the typical team for CAN 2023

The technical study group of the Confederation of African Football has published the best eleven of the African Cup of Nations which has just ended in Ivory Coast.

The 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations ended Sunday evening, with the coronation of Ivory Coast, winner of Nigeria (2-1) in the final. A great feat for the Elephants who won the best individual awards. And the Ivorians also dominate the typical team for the competition, unveiled this Wednesday by CAF.

In this eleven, South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was also named best goalkeeper of CAN 2023, retains the position and will be protected by the Nigerian duo Ola Aina and Eilliam Troost-Ekong. DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba and Ivorian full-back Ghislain Konan complete the defense.

In midfield, Franck Kessie and Jean-Michel Seri are joined by South African Teboho Mokoena. The leading trio is made up of Nigerian Ademola Lookman, Yoanne Wissa of DR Congo and the tournament’s top scorer, Equatorial Guinea striker Emiliano Nsue.

Elected best coach of this Ivorian CAN, Emerse Faé is chosen to lead this shock team. The former FC Nantes player will not, however, deal with Simon Adingra, left out of this eleven despite his status as the best young player in the tournament.

The typical CAN 2023 team: