“We deserve this victory”, Spittler after Rwanda 2-1 Benin

The Rwanda coach reacted to his team’s precious victory against Benin (2-1) on Tuesday in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And the German technician congratulated his players for this feat which revives the Amavubi in the race to qualification.

On respiratory assistance at the end of the third day, Rwanda is now more than ever in the race to qualify for CAN 2025. The Amavubi relaunched their campaign after their stunning victory against Benin (2-1) on Tuesday , during the 4th day. A victory which allows the Rwandans to come back one step behind their Beninese opponents in group D.

Enough to rejoice coach Torsten Spittler, who savored this victory at the end of the match. Facing journalists, the German technician congratulated his team for their resilience and their fighting spirit in a game that was very poorly off to a good start.

“We fought until the last minute, and we deserve this victory“, said Torsten Spittler in the post-match press conference. The coach highlighted how his team’s collective fighting spirit made Benin nervous and helped his players take control of the game:

“When you fight like that, it pushes the other team down and gives you confidence.» He also discussed the challenges of working with a smaller, less physically dominant team. “ Unfortunately, we are not the biggest, but we make up for that with team spirit. This team is a really good team, and we can only do this together“, he said.

Rwanda is in third place in Group D with 5 points while Benin is second with 6 points. Nigeria is at the top of the standings with 7 points and a game in hand.