Marburg virus: Rwanda launches first global clinical trial for treatment

Rwanda has launched the world’s first clinical trial of a treatment for the Marburg virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday.

This innovative project, carried out in collaboration with the WHO, aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of Remdesivir, an antiviral already used against COVID-19, and MBP091, an antibody specially designed to fight Marburg, said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

This program is part of an initiative launched two years ago, during which 17 African countries, including Rwanda, were identified by the WHO as ready to conduct clinical trials. Currently, no treatment or vaccine exists against Marburg virus.

Note that Rwanda reported the appearance of the virus on September 27. To date, 62 confirmed cases, 15 deaths and 30 recoveries have been reported, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.