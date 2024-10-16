Morocco celebrates the 49th anniversary of the Green March

This Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Morocco will celebrate the 49th anniversary of the commemoration of the announcement of the Green March, a key event in the process of restoring the territorial integrity of the country and the reconquest of its southern provinces.

On October 16, 1975, the late Hassan II launched this call for a popular march, following an opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. This had recognized that the Sahara was not terra nullius before colonization and had highlighted the historical links of allegiance between the Sahrawi tribes and the Sultans of Morocco. “The whole world has recognized that the Sahara has been in our possession for a very long time, and we still have to undertake a peaceful march to reconnect with our brothers”declared Hassan II.

This call mobilized 350,000 Moroccan volunteers, men and women, who headed towards the Sahara displaying the national flag, thus uniting the nation around the common objective of restoring its territorial integrity. The march, bringing together around 350,000 volunteers from across the country, for the liberation of the southern provinces.

Furthermore, the annual commemoration of this event highlights the strong bond that unites the Moroccan people to the Alawite royal family. In a recent speech to Parliament, King Mohammed VI reaffirmed the importance of defending national unity and territorial integrity, calling for constant mobilization and vigilance.

Under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, Morocco has enjoyed significant diplomatic successes, benefiting from the support of countries such as the United States, France and Spain. The opening of consulates in cities such as Dakhla and Laâyoune by several countries strengthens the Moroccan position on the Sahara issue.