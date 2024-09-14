“We are going there without any complexes”, Yaya Koné before Dadjè-RS Berkane

Dadjè FC coach Yaya Koné spoke about the match against RS Berkane this Saturday, in the CAF Cup. And the coach assured that his team will not come as sacrificial victims.

Competing for the final phase of the CAF Cup for the first time in its history, Dadjè FC faces RS Berkane this Saturday, at the General Mathieu Kérékou stadium in Cotonou. A match counting for the first leg of the second preliminary round. A big challenge for the Beninese who will cross the crampons with one of the big favorites of these qualifying phases.

An opponent that the Dadjè boys coach, Yaya Koné, does not fear at all. In a pre-match press conference this Friday, the technician assured that his team will play their chances boldly against the Moroccans.

” RS Berkane is a team that we have visualized this week. We have analyzed the game of this team a lot. It is a team that, especially in the transition phases, can hurt. So, I think that for us, it is a question of being attentive at that moment, at these moments of offensive transition. We know the qualities and also the weaknesses of this team, we have prepared ourselves” he said in comments reported by Megasports.

” The players, they know what they have to do. We are going there with tactical certainties. And we are not going to reveal everything here. We will keep the rest for tomorrow. For sure, RS Berkane is a big team compared to Dadjè, who is discovering this competition for the first time. But believe me, we are going there without any complexes.” added Yaya Koné.

As a reminder, the first leg is scheduled for this Saturday at the Stade de l’Amitié, from 4 p.m. (GMT+1).