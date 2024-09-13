Ligue 1: Achraf Hakimi swears loyalty to PSG

Announced in the suitcases of Kylian Mbappé who joined Real Madrid this summer, Achraf Hakimi will not leave PSG next season. The Moroccan star reassured his management that he will not move an inch, according to information from Le Parisien.

Having arrived at PSG in 2021 from Inter Milan, Achraf Hakimi is one of the undisputed key players of the Parisian club. Considered one of the best full-backs in the world, the Atlas Lion has been a sure bet in his position over the last three seasons. A performance that has obviously not escaped the continent’s big guns.

This summer, the 25-year-old’s name was associated with his former club Real Madrid. If the Parisian ultimately stayed with the Rouge & Bleu, a new Madrid attempt next summer is not to be ruled out.

Attempt or not, Hakimi himself does not intend to leave the capital club. According to information from the media Le Parisien, the former Madrid player reassured his employers about his future and indicated that he is happy with the French champions.

A declaration of love that should lead to an extension. Under contract with PSG until 2026, the Moroccan international is in discussions with his club to extend his lease. And with this exit of the player, things should soon know their outcome.