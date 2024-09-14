Failed coup in DRC: 37 people sentenced to death

The Kinshasa garrison military court delivered its verdict on Friday on the failed coup d’état of May 19 in the DRC. And the Congolese authority sentenced 37 of the accused to the death penalty.

The highly anticipated verdict of the Kinshasa garrison military court on the failed coup of May 19 in the DRC was delivered Friday. At the end of the trial, 37 of the accused were sentenced to death. These include three Americans, including Marcel Malanga, son of Christian Malanga, and military expert Jean-Jacques Wondo, also convicted of criminal conspiracy and attack.

Tried for criminal association, attack and terrorism, some defendants were also sentenced to 20 years of penal servitude for illegal possession of weapons of war. Other people were however acquitted, the accusations of terrorism and financing of terrorism having not been proven.

As a reminder, on Sunday, May 19, dozens of armed men attacked the residence of Vital Kamerhe, then minister and now president of the National Assembly, before storming the Palace of the Nation. At the head of this coup was Christian Malanga, a former soldier and opponent of the regime in place. Faced with strong resistance from loyalist forces, the commando was finally neutralized.