Washington accuses Kigali of deadly bombing of displaced persons camp in DRC

The United States has violently attacked Rwanda for its alleged involvement in a deadly attack on a camp for displaced people in Goma, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

An artillery attack on a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has left at least nine people dead and dozens injured. Washington quickly pointed the finger at Rwanda for its alleged involvement in this attack, accusing the Rwandan armed forces and the M23 rebels “supported” by this country.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued a statement strongly condemning the attack and expressing grave concern about the advance of Rwandan armed forces and M23 rebels in eastern DRC. These events have displaced millions of people, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Tensions between the DRC and Rwanda have escalated, with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi calling on France and other permanent members of the UN Security Council to intervene to sanction the Rwandan regime. The mutual accusations between the two countries raise fears of an escalation of the conflict.

However, Rwanda's reaction to the accusations was scathing, calling the US statements “ridiculous” and “absurd”. The Rwandan government spokeswoman denied any involvement in the attack, pointing the finger at rebel groups backed by the Congolese armed forces for such atrocities.