War in the DRC: the reasons for the summons of Koffi Olomide by the CSAC

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), renowned Congolese rumba artist Koffi Olomide has been summoned by the Higher Council for Audiovisual and Communication (CSAC). The summons follows a statement by the artist questioning the existence of a war in eastern DRC during his appearance on the show “Le Panier, the Morning Show” on RTNC, the Congolese national radio and television station.

During this broadcast, Koffi Olomide declared: “What war are you talking about? There is no war. We are beaten, we are slapped, they do with us what they want.” These remarks were perceived as a questioning of the aggression of which the country is victim on the part of Rwanda, as well as the lack of efficiency of the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC).

Following these statements, the journalist Jessy Kabasele and his show were suspended as a precaution by the general director of RTNC. In a letter, she expressed her regrets about the artist’s statements, also criticizing the journalist for not having put Koffi Olomide back in his place.

This affair has sparked strong reactions among the Congolese population and has rekindled the debate on the situation in eastern DRC.