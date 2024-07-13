Tunisia: 47 illegal migrants rescued off the country’s eastern coast

The Tunisian Coast Guard managed to rescue 47 illegal migrants, including a pregnant woman and a baby, off the country’s coast, the Tunisian National Guard’s general directorate announced on Friday.

“Coast Guard units received an urgent call reporting damage to several boats in the open sea, with water infiltration threatening to capsize them quickly.”the source said in a statement. In fact, these boats were carrying a group of Tunisians trying to illegally cross the Mediterranean Sea from the Tunisian coast.

In addition, rapid and emergency rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to rescue and evacuate the migrants.