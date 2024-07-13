Rumors about the “loss of his French nationality”: Alain Foka reacts

Cameroonian journalist Alain Foka has formally denied rumors about the loss of his nationality. Although he worked for a long time for RFI, there is no indication that he obtained French nationality.

On his X account, the founder of AFO Media, Alain Foka, described “Fake” information reporting an alleged loss of French nationality. Several media and social networks have relayed these rumors, linking them to the situation of Kemi Seba, president of the NGO Urgences panafricanistes, who has indeed lost his French nationality.

After leaving RFI last year, Foka founded AFO Média. Known for his virulent criticism of French policy in Africa, this journalist provokes strong reactions within public opinion.