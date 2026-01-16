Visa promise broken: a son and his mother insult a prosecutor and a police officer

In 2023, A. Tambedou, established in Morocco, gave a large sum of money to A. Dia to obtain a visa for Canada. Three years later, the precious sesame is still awaited. Determined to clarify this matter, A. Tambedou returned to Senegal.

S. Dia, who was reportedly in Canada, then put him in touch with his mother. But, against all expectations, the latter, like her son, remained unreachable. One day, while he was ruminating on his anger, A. Tambedou received a call from a prosecutor, who wanted to understand why he repeatedly called S. Dia’s mother, presented as a close relative.

Without trying to explain himself, the candidate for emigration copiously insulted the representative of the public prosecutor. The latter immediately filed a complaint. A summons was then issued by a police officer. In turn, T. Ngom, A. Tambedou’s mother, insulted agent A. Biaye, in charge of the investigation.

The son and his mother were arrested and placed under arrest on January 8. They appeared this morning before the Dakar flagrante delicto court for violence and assault, non-public insults, as well as for contempt of an agent, acts of which the candidate for the trip is accused.

On the stand, the defendants admitted the insults, while maintaining that they were unaware of the quality of their interlocutors. The representative of the public prosecutor requested a sentence of two years’ imprisonment, including six months, accompanied by a fine of 200,000 FCFA.

The court finally sentenced the son to six months in prison, including one month, and the mother to six months in prison, suspended.

Hadja Diaw GAYE