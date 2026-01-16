Louga: strong government mobilization at the annual Ziaara of the Omarian family

The Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Me Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé, led a large government delegation to the annual Ziaara of the Omarian family, in Louga.

This mission represented the President of the Republic, traveling to Bissau, as well as the entire Government.

The delegation was made up of ministers, minister-advisers and members of the Presidential Cabinet. On her arrival, she was welcomed by Thierno Mohamadoul Bachir Mountaga Daha Tall, Caliph General of the Omarian family and Caliph of Thierno Mountaga Daha Tall.

The religious guide expressed prayers for a united, peaceful and prosperous Senegal, as well as for the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and all members of the Government, wishing them success and success in their functions in the service of the Nation.