Support for local authorities: The National Center for Local Civil Service and Training (Cnfplf) and Enda Ecopop sign a partnership agreement

The National Center for Local Civil Service and Training (Cnfplf) and Enda Ecopop proceeded, this Monday in Dakar, to the official signing of a partnership agreement aimed at strengthening training and support for local authorities. This partnership is part of a dynamic of institutional cooperation serving the improvement of local governance and the quality of public services.

This partnership is part of a common desire to pool expertise and develop joint actions in terms of capacity building for local elected officials and local authority agents. It relates in particular to the development and diversification of training offers, the co-production of educational content, technical and institutional support to local authorities, as well as support for actions linked to local governance, local economic development and environmental issues.

Through this agreement, the two institutions intend to establish a structured and operational collaboration framework, based on the complementarity of their missions and the pooling of their skills, in order to contribute in a concrete way to the improvement of local governance. The actions resulting from this partnership will be declined in a joint action plan accompanied by a monitoring and evaluation mechanism which will specify the priorities, the timetable and the methods of implementation.

The ceremony was held in the premises of the Center, in the presence of managers of the two institutions and their collaborators. The agreement was signed by Alioune Kébé, Managing Director

of the Cnfplf, and Abdoulaye CISSÉ, Executive Director of Enda Ecopop.