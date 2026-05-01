{Video) Agriculture: how Prodac is repositioned with a view to achieving food sovereignty

Dr Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Ngom, national coordinator of the Community Agricultural Estates Program (Prodac), recalled that this system was designed to combat precariousness in rural areas, particularly that affecting women and young people.

Speaking during a panel on the occasion of the first edition of the “Grandes jours du Soleil”, he underlined that the program is based on the creation of agricultural hubs of 1,000 to 5,000 hectares, to be developed and supported by training and appropriate supervision, in order to allow young enrollees to become real agricultural entrepreneurs.

He also indicated that in 2024, with the arrival of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a new direction was given to the program, now transferred from the ministry in charge of Youth and Employment to that of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, in a logic of strengthening.

For the coordinator, the agricultural sector remains the main lever for job creation. The objective of Prodac is thus evolving, moving from simple professional integration in rural areas to a direct contribution to achieving food sovereignty.