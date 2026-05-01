(Video) Agriculture: Habib Thiam pleads for better coordination of new cooperatives with existing ones

On the occasion of the first edition of the “Grandes jours du Soleil”, Habib Thiam, president of the Collective of Peanut Seed Producers and Exporters (Copéga), welcomed the concept of Community Agricultural Cooperatives (CAC), which he considers “innovative and very interesting”.

However, he called for more careful implementation, saying it is necessary to “first rely on what exists” in the cooperative system already in place. According to him, local agricultural dynamics are strongly influenced by cultural and community realities, marked by constraints and certain hesitations in the face of new organizations.

The panelist nevertheless recognized that “a lot of efforts are being made” to make agriculture more dynamic and more productive, in a context of gradual transformation of the sector.