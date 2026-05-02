German SME Day: Dakar consolidates its strategic partnership with Berlin to accelerate the transformation of SMEs-SMIs

The Secretary of State for SME Development, Ibrahima Thiam, took part in the German SME Day (“Zukunftstag Mittelstand”) in Berlin, organized by the BVMW (Federal Association of German SMEs), a reference meeting bringing together the main players in the international entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Representing Ousmane Sonko, the Secretary of State reaffirmed the country’s desire to strengthen its economic cooperation with Germany, by placing SMEs-SMIs at the heart of the structural transformation of the national economy. He also underlined the importance of a competitive energy mix to reduce production costs and accelerate the industrialization of SMEs-SMIs. He stressed the need to strengthen international cooperation, improve the business environment and promote technological and digital innovation in order to increase the competitiveness and resilience of businesses

A true engine of growth and jobs, SMEs represent 99.8% of the entrepreneurial fabric, 35.7% of GDP, 13.5% of exports and more than 80% of jobs in Senegal. However, their potential still remains limited by challenges linked to formalization, access to financing, competitiveness and their integration into regional and international value chains.

The German Mittelstand model, recognized for its dense network of innovative, industrialized and export-oriented SMEs, constitutes an inspiring reference for Senegal, particularly in the areas of industrialization, professional training, digital transformation, innovation and energy transition.

Thanks to its political stability, the quality of its human capital and its geostrategic position, Senegal offers privileged access to a regional market of more than 400 million consumers in West Africa and more than 1.3 billion consumers through the ZLECAF. The reforms undertaken, in particular the modernization of the Investment Code and the tax framework, further strengthen the attractiveness of the country.

On this occasion, the Secretary of State invited German companies to strengthen their investments in Senegal, to develop strategic partnerships with local SMEs and to seize the opportunities offered by industrial parks, agropoles and special economic zones.

This participation illustrates Senegal’s commitment to making SMEs an essential driver of inclusive, sustainable and competitive development, while consolidating a strategic economic partnership with Germany based on productive investment, innovation and the creation of shared value.